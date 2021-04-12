Titus Workman

Publisher of the Times West Virginian (Fairmont), will retire April 30 after a 46-year career in the newspaper industry. Workman joined the Times West Virginian in November 2018, one of 11 newspapers at which he has worked in four states — West Virginia, North Carolina, Michigan and Louisiana. He began his career as circulation district manager at his hometown paper, The Logan Banner, in 1975.