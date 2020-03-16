TheTimesNews.com and Times-News (Burlington, North Carolina) Publisher Todd Benz will leave the company April 3. Karen Chichester is assuming leadership of the Times-News. Chichester joined the Burlington company in 2016 as regional finance director. She previously worked for publications in Palestine, Texas, and Oneonta, New York. Gannett owns the paper.

