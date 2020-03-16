Wayne Markham

Wayne Markham finished the last 14 years of his three-decade career at the Miami Herald in 2014 as publisher of the company’s two newspapers in the Florida Keys, the Keynoter and the Reporter. Markham died March 6, after a brief illness. He was 71.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.