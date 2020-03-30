ABB – Replace drives, new controls, conversion to shaftless or a complete press reconfiguration.
The March-April issue of News & Tech magazine is now online at newsandtech .com
In This Issue
Media companies and advocacy organizations have released updates regarding the COVID-19 crisis. Here a…
McClatchy won a number of court decisions in a hearing March 25. The decisions “cleared the way for sh…
Traffic across the TownNews customer network — made up of more than 2,000 newspaper, TV, radio, and we…
Vendors and advocacy organizations serving the newspaper and print industries have released updates on…
Future-Proof Your Workflow Today!
Here's What you Get in a Single Package
Pre-Flight
Page Paring
Ink Optimization
Digital Asset Management
Image Enhancement
Toyosi Ogunseye, who heads up the BBC's West Africa language services and is also Deputy President of …
Toyosi Ogunseye, who heads up the BBC's West Africa language services and is also Deputy President of …
Fernando de Yarza López-Madrazo, President of the Spanish media house Henneo and the President of WAN-…
We are only at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, but if we are to overcome it, we need to conti…
WPE Berlin
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.