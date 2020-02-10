Beaver Dam, WI (53916)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.