Fujifilm Graphic Systems – Introducing the newest product in the portfolio of processless plate technology. To find out more about the Superia ZDN, visit our website.
The July/Aug issue of News & Tech magazine is now online at newsandtech .com
In This Issue
The CARES Act has allowed McClatchy to postpone contributions to its pension fund until January 2021, the New York Post reported. The company also got a tax refund of $11.7 million because of CARES, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Post reported. McClatchy is operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClatchy has said it will give 77 percent of that refund to unsecured creditors. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. is one of the company’s top unsecured creditors and is taking over the pension plan. The pension plan is gauged to be underfunded by some $1 billion, the paper says. McClatchy is planning to wrap up its sale to hedge fund Chatham Asset Management in September.
- Updated
The drop in U.S. ad spending fell at its lowest rate of decline in July since the economic fallout of …
- Updated
A Pew Research Center survey done in June finds that around three-quarters of U.S. adults say it is ve…
- Updated
Gannett announced a new push to make its workforce as diverse as the country by 2025 and to increase t…
- Updated
Trade group Digital Content Next’s CEO Jason Kint has written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking fo…
MediaPost Communications
Wall Street Journal
Greenville
Herbert Smith Freehills has advised Pacific Magazines, part of the Seven West Media Group, on the sale…
Tajdin Hassan, Head of Marketing - The Daily Star, BangladeshRead more ...
During WAN-INFRA’s recent Asian Media Leaders eSummit, Chartbeat’s Senior Director of Customer Educat…
The off-label use of WhatsApp as a news distributor has created an opportunity for readers to redefine…
Kerala, a southern state in India, was initially acclaimed across the globe for its effective measures…
WPE Berlin
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
- Updated
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.