Offering automated production workflow, press register correction without having to modify the press, OnColor ECO ink optimization and image correction and color toning software.
In this Issue
- Updated
Welcome to 2021! Great to have you here. As the first of the year, this Dateline is longer than usual.…
- Updated
The new Corporation for New Jersey Local Media has an agreement with the New Jersey Hills Media Group …
- Updated
Agillic and MPP Global are partnering to provide a “comprehensive, end-to-end subscription solution,” …
- Updated
HD Media, a West Virginia newspaper company, filed a federal antitrust lawsuit Jan. 29 against Google …
Pocket Outdoor Media, creator of active lifestyle content, has acquired Big Stone Publishing, the long…
Meredith Corporation cut 180 workers last week, the Des Moines Register reported. https://www.desmoine…
North Equity, a digital media venture equity firm, has acquired a number of media brands from Bonnier …
“Thrive” magazine will stop publishing, The Courier-Tribune (Asheboro, North Carolina) reported.
At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of authoritarian regimes have been challenging newsr…
Digital video and audio consumption have grown exponentially. Ajay Chacko, co-founder and CEO of Arré;…
Today’s advertising landscape is fraught with challenges: the death of third-party cookies, a depresse…
Publishers and editors are being asked to protest urgently about proposed changes to visa rules which …
WPE Berlin
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
- Updated
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
Publishers Guide to Podcasting
Plant Closings
- Updated
CUTLINE KANSASCITYSTAR: Kansas City Star building, Kansas City, Missouri. (Americasroof)