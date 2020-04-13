Offering optical measure and control systems for color register, cut-off register, color density, fault detection, presetting for damping and ink-keys.
The March-April issue of News & Tech magazine is now online at newsandtech .com
In This Issue
- Updated
Advance has bought The Ironman Group from Wanda Sports Group. The transaction was first announced in M…
- Updated
Employees at The Dallas Morning News and Al Dia Dallas are moving to form a union.
- Updated
German press manufacturer Koenig & Bauer is applying for a government loan of up to €120 million (…
- Updated
According to outplacement and business coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, newsrooms have …
MediaPost Communications
Wall Street Journal
Greenville
Shutdown of printing plant throws local magazines a curveball RichmondBizSense The plant shutdown was first reported by Virginia Business Magazine, one of the magazines that's printed at the facility. Among other customers are ...
The plant shutdown was first reported by Virginia Business Magazine, one of the magazines that's print…
The coronavirus pandemic has forced news organisations across the world to move to a distributed newsr…
The Utah-based Salt Lake Tribune has undergone a remarkable transformation in its business operations …
UK-based non profit group mySociety has created several tools to help news organisations make Freedom …
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the business side of the news media industry, wha…
WPE Berlin
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
- Updated
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.