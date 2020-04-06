The Network – Offers packaging equipment sales and service for newspaper and commercial printing industries.
The March-April issue of News & Tech magazine is now online at newsandtech .com
In This Issue
- Updated
• Beginning July 15, the Echo Journal (Pequot Lakes, Minnesota) will become a weekly with a Wednesday …
- Updated
The Austin American-Statesman is moving in 2021 to MetCenter, a business park near Austin-Bergstrom In…
- Updated
Better Newspapers, based in Mascoutah, Illinois, has bought the Douglas County Herald (Ava, Missouri) …
- Updated
Tribune Publishing has a new arrangement with its largest shareholder, hedge fund Alden Global Capital…
MediaPost Communications
Wall Street Journal
Greenville
Shutdown of printing plant throws local magazines a curveball RichmondBizSense The plant shutdown was first reported by Virginia Business Magazine, one of the magazines that's printed at the facility. Among other customers are ...
The plant shutdown was first reported by Virginia Business Magazine, one of the magazines that's print…
UK-based non profit group mySociety has created several tools to help news organisations make Freedom …
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the business side of the news media industry, wha…
Everyone is trying to predict what the fallout of the ongoing pandemic will look like for publishers. …
During WAN-IFRA’s World Media Leaders eSummit, news organisations participating in The Trust Project s…
WPE Berlin
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
- Updated
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.