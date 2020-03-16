US Ink – Dedicated to serving the newspaper and commercial non-heat printing markets.
Publishers including The Atlantic, Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Bloo…
The Plain Dealer (Cleveland) will be cutting 22 newsroom employees, the paper reported. The employees …
SendtoNews, owner and operator of a digital video distribution platform, has developed a video player …
Major Colombian newspaper Vanguardia Liberal is investing in press automation from Q.I. Press Controls…
The free OC Weekly, a paper covering Orange County and Long Beach, has ceased production.
India's ManoramaOnline, the digital arm of Malayala Manorama, delivers news from Kerala to more than 3…
Based in the northwestern region of Liguria in Italy, publishing company Edinet has found itself in th…
What do you do when subscriptions and advertising are not enough to sustain your newsroom? After obtai…
As COVID-19 spreads, what plans are in place to ensure newsrooms keep core functions operating and ens…
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
