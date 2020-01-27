Offering advertising, circulation, ad layout/classified pagination, ad tracking and total web suite solutions.
In This Issue
Starting March 4, the Daily Home (Talladega, Alabama) and Anniston Star (Alabama) will produce print e…
The Miami Herald Media Company is moving its printing operations from Doral to Broward County in sprin…
Cellesche Zeitung is using a needed update of its Q.I. Press Controls automation systems to strengthe…
Sonoma Media Investments has announced its purchase of the Sonoma County Gazette (California) from Ves…
Two magazines focusing on luxury lifestyles will not be sold on shelves in 2020, according to Page Six.
Ad revenue for magazine publishers was down in 2018, WWD reports, citing numbers from eMarketer.
Hearst Magazines is monitoring what readers go to online and using that info to give those readers tar…
The Chicago Tribune has launched local delivery of national monthly magazines in a partnership with ma…
Investigative journalism pays off for Germany's leading quality daily as it hits 100000 digital subs i…
The British broadcaster will extend its successful gender equality approach to encourage use of more d…
On WAN-IFRA’s recent Scandinavian Study Tour, a group of 20 news media executives visited some of the …
As we start the new decase, it feels like all things digital are under pressure – the adtech ecosystem…
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
